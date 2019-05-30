Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘Career Rehabilitation’ edition

Dolphins DE Charles Harris is the ‘last man standing’ after an exodus of veteran defensive ends Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris is the "last man standing" after an exodus of veteran defensive ends from last years team, April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris is the "last man standing" after an exodus of veteran defensive ends from last years team, April 17, 2019.

Charles Harris, with three career sacks, is “the kind of guy we want in the building.”

Yet Minkah Fitzpatrick, who in addition to being one of the Dolphins’ best defenders last year was also one of their most versatile, “has done an OK job” so far in OTAs.

Wait ... what?

What’s Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, talking about?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Is up down and night day?

We explain what it’s all about, plus discuss the Dolphins’ logjam at safety, DeVante Parker’s fresh start and the ongoing quarterback battle in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.