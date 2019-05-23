Miami Dolphins hoarding defensive linemen who were once high draft picks

“Maybe I need more of a poker face,” Miami Dolphins coach jokes Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media before the start of the Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on May 21, 2019 in Davie. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to the media before the start of the Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on May 21, 2019 in Davie.

The Dolphins continue to collect highly drafted defensive linemen discarded by the team that drafted them.

A week after signing Nate Orchard, a former second-round pick, they added defensive tackle Adolphus Washington, a third-round pick by the Bills in 2016.

To make room for Washington on Miami’s 91-man roster, the Dolphins cut linebacker James Burgess.

Washington (6-4, 295 pounds) has 62 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in his three-year career.

He is on his fourth team in less than a year. The Bills cut him last summer, but after a short stint on the Cowboys’ practice squad, Washington was claimed by the Bengals. He was available for the Dolphins to sign after the Bengals released him last month.

He will presumably compete with Kendrick Norton, Jamiyus Pittman and several others to become the Dolphins’ fourth or fifth defensive tackle in what is arguably the Dolphins’ deepest position.

The group includes first-round pick Christian Wilkins and veterans Davon Godchaux, Akeem Spence and Vincent Taylor.

Some, if not all, of these players will be asked to play defensive end at some point in the Dolphins’ multiple front.

“Last year, we were attacking,” Godchaux said. “Now you have to read the blocks. That’s probably the biggest challenge for me. [I am] used to getting off the ball, trying to attack the offensive line. Now you have to read and watch where they’re going and playing more with your hands out in front of you.”