Brian Flores takes the Belichick-with-a-smile approach to sharing information

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Brian Flores’ smile is his tell.

During his back and forth with reporters, Flores is intentionally cagey when it comes to football strategy.

And when a question comes up he doesn’t want to answer — like Tuesday, when he was asked about his guards pulling or where Minkah Fitzpatrick would line up — he can’t help but smile.

“Maybe I need more of a poker face,” Flores joked Tuesday, when one scribe brought that to his attention.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s perhaps the only thing he didn’t learn from Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whose mug seems to be perpetually chiseled from granite during news conferences.

But Belichick’s broader philosophy on dealing with the media? That surely has rubbed off.

“To me, this is obviously an open forum, but I’d like to, as much as possible, keep things in house and not give out a lot of information because other teams are watching,” Flores said. “If I tell them we’re pulling, we’re pulling all the guards or we’re going to play Minkah at corner .... I don’t want to put our team at a disadvantage.”

An example: Every time Flores is asked about specific injuries, his response is a variation of, “the injury report comes in September.”

The Dolphins, like most NFL teams, have strict rules as to what reporters can and cannot do during non-training camp practices. They can’t describe formations, plays or personnel groupings.

And they cannot shoot cellphone video.

But Flores even acknowledged that if that video went on Twitter, it probably would not mean much when the games begin.

“There’s just, at this time of year, it’s more one-on-ones, fundamentals, technique,” Flores said. “Your basic, basic install. So unlikely. Obviously, sometimes that stuff gets out. I’m conscious of our team. I don’t ever want to put our team at a disadvantage.”

Flores added: “You’ve got plenty of other stuff going on than to watch this grainy iPhone video. … But it’s going to happen. We want our fans at practice, when the time comes for that, to enjoy that experience.”