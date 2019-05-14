Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen was ghosted by Cards GM over Kyler Murray draft drama

Dolphins QB Josh Rosen is learning the playbook and where to find the bathroom Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is learning the playbook and mistaking the wide receivers room for the bathroom, May 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is learning the playbook and mistaking the wide receivers room for the bathroom, May 14, 2019.

While Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen posted a video on Twitter thanking the Arizona Cardinals fans and congratulating Kyler Murray in the wake of his trade to Miami following the Cardinals decision to take Murray with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, he explained how he was treated by the Cards’ brass during that time.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Rosen said he received a call from Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury a minute before the draft saying they were going to pick Murray, leaving in doubt his future in Arizona.





“Hey, so we’re about to draft Kyler ... I don’t really know what happens now,” Rosen told Eisen what Kingsbury said to him.

But when it came to general manager Steve Keim, who drafted Rosen with the 10th overall pick in 2018, there was no call. There wasn’t a text message, an email or any other form of communication.

Rather, Rosen said he hasn’t heard from Keim in months and since the draft. Meaning, Keim ghosted Rosen as rumors circulated that Arizona was going to take Murray with the No. 1 overall draft pick, and didn’t bother to let him know they were indeed taking Murray and then trading him on the second day of the draft to the Dolphins.

Keim responded to the draft rumors at the NFL Combine, when he said Rosen was the team’s quarterback for right now.

“The only thing that truly did kind of frustrate me through this whole process is, like, I still haven’t heard from my old GM [Keim],” Rosen said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Like, I didn’t talk to him for months before, didn’t talk to him … after.”

The Dolphins gave up the 62nd overall pick to land Rosen, which the Cardinals used to draft wide receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round pick.