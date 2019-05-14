Dolphins safety Reshad Jones skips OTAs. Will he return for mandatory minincamps?

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones talks about being benched in the first quarter in their defeat to the Packers Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones answers questions about being benched in the first quarter in their 31-12 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in a NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, November, 11, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones answers questions about being benched in the first quarter in their 31-12 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in a NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, November, 11, 2018.

New stage of the offseason program, same status for Reshad Jones:

Missing from Dolphins headquarters.

Two days in into the team’s organized team activities (a fancy term for full-team, voluntary practices), and Jones is missing in action.

The veteran safety posted video on Instagram Monday, the first day of OTAs, of him working out offsite (believed to be at DBC Fitness in Miami) instead of at the team’s Davie practice facility.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reshad Jones’ IG story has video of him working out off-site today, Day 1 of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/jT70oFHn3W — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) May 13, 2019

Before Tuesday’s practice, which is open to reporters, Dolphins coach Brian Flores confirmed that Jones has decided to skip OTAs.

“We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I,” Flores said.

The Dolphins would of course prefer Jones to participate, but cannot force him to do so.

That changes the first week in June, when the team holds mandatory minicamp.

Flores said he expects Jones to participate in those practices.

Jones’ place on the 2019 roster has been in question since the team’s talent purge began back in February.

His $13 million salary and $17 million cap figure are both the highest on the team.

That was led many to speculate the Dolphins are trying to trade him after June 1, which is when they would be in line for the most cap relief.

But Dolphins general manager Chris Grier insisted in April that Jones “is going to be here” in 2019.

Other Dolphins news Tuesday: Wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip) is still unable to practice, and Jakeem Grant (calf) is not able to do too much yet after season ending-surgeries.

As for the decision to sign former University of Miami running back Mark Walton despite three pending criminal cases, Flores said this: the Dolphins “felt comfortable signing him to the team and feel he could help us.”