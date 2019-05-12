The Dolphins sign three tryout players, including a controversial ex-Miami Hurricane

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (17) cools off at rookie minicamp at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida, Saturday, May, 11, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Mark Walton is back in the NFL.

How long he stays there is up to him.

Walton, the talented ex-Miami Hurricanes running back, signed with the Dolphins Sunday, having impressed the organization both on the field and off during his weekend tryout.

But Walton has no room for error if he wants to stay on the team.

He has three pending criminal cases, including felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving.

Walton, released by the Bengals after his most recent arrest, will presumably be subject to NFL punishment, particular since two of his arrests were drug-related.

The Dolphins surely factored that into their decision to sign him. On Saturday, coach Brian Flores explained why he felt comfortable inviting Walton in for a tryout.

“I think people deserve a second chance,” Flores said. “... Obviously, talented player. We wanted to definitely take a look at him, see if he was a fit for us, you know, on the field, off the field. And I think he’s done a good job in the one day he’s been here.”

Walton’s legal issues were discussed before bringing him in, Flores added. And this weekend’s tryout was likely as much about getting to know Walton the person as it was Walton the player.





“There’s a lot of things that’s happened this offseason but right now my focus is on the task and right now that’s the Miami Dolphins and that’s all I can talk about,” Walton said.





“I’m just thankful for the opportunity. Trying to leave a good impression on the coaches. Trying to leave a lasting mark with them. I know what I got to do while I’m here so that’s all I can talk about right now.”

Walton was one of three tryout players awarded a contract Sunday. The others were Kirk Barron, a center from Purdue, and cornerback Jamar Summers, who was in camp with the Steelers last year and played in the AAF this spring.

The Dolphins also waived/injured center Connor Hilland and cut safety Rob Rolle Sunday.