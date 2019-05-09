The Miami Dolphins (probably) have their starting right tackle

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is living the dream Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's living the dream as he speaks to the media before the start of a three-day voluntary minicamp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The Dolphins have a right tackle — right on schedule.

The team has agreed to terms with ex-Bills lineman Jordan Mills, a source confirms, marking Miami’s first foray into the post-May 7 free agency period. ESPN first reported the agreement.

The timing of the deal does not impact Miami’s 2020 compensatory picks, expected to be a third- and a fifth-round pick.

And it is lockstep with Chris Grier’s go-young, go-cheap philosophy.

Mills joins the Dolphins after starting every game for Buffalo the last three seasons.

While the Dolphins might hold perfunctory compensation at right tackle between Mills and Zach Sterup last year, it would be stunning if Mills does not start Week 1 on Josh Rosen’s strong side.

The Bills gave up 41 sacks in 2018, 14th most in football. Granted, the Dolphins allowed 52 sacks last year, so that would be an improvement.

Mills was the 70th-rated tackle in football last year, according to Pro Football Focus, with an average grade. He has played 1,000 snaps in each of the past three seasons. He’s one of just seven tackles to do so.

Since 2016, Mills allowed the most pressures allowed by any Bills lineman and posted the lowest passing grade of any of the team’s qualifying offensive linemen.