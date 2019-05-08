Podcast: Has the Dolphins’ 2019 plan changed? Plus rookie minicamp preview

Christian Wilkins tells Dolphins’ fans he see’s himself as the ‘total package’ Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins explains what he hopes to bring fans during a press conference at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wilkins was the Miami Dolphins first-round NFL draft pick yesterday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins explains what he hopes to bring fans during a press conference at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wilkins was the Miami Dolphins first-round NFL draft pick yesterday.

PRACTICE?!?!

We’re talking about PRACTICE?!?!

Yup.

It’s the offseason.





That’s what we do.

And the Dolphins will give us something to talk about this weekend with their rookie minicamp.

So get ready for Christian Wilkins stories. Get ready for Malik Rosier talk.

And get ready for sweeping generalizations based on the tiniest of sample sizes!





Actually, you won’t get that last part from us. You’ll get smart takes.

Speaking of smart — would it be wise for the Dolphins to jump into the post-May 7 free agent pool with both feet?

We go through the pros and cons, and have a lot of fun, in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.