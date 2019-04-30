Podcast: Exploring the Rosen deal, passing on Haskins and more

‘I just want to play football and compete,’ says Josh Rosen on being traded to Miami Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quarterback Josh Rosen talks about being traded to the Miami Dolphins during a press conference at the team’s training facility in Davie on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Christian Wilkins was the top pick.

But Josh Rosen is the story of the 2019 draft for the Miami Dolphins.

In the days since the Dolphins shipped a second and fifth-round pick to Arizona for Rosen, a debate has raged.

Did they overpay?

Can he still be a franchise quarterback?

Are his personality issues overblown or a sign of trouble to come?

And that was just inside the Miami Herald sports department.

So we decided to let you be a fly on the wall as Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero debate the merits (and the concerns) about Miami’s potential quarterback of the future.