Day 3 of the NFL Draft is here! Follow along as the Dolphins make their picks

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is here. The Dolphins begin the day with four picks — one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh rounds.

Here’s the running list of who the Dolphins have taken, with information about and insight from each one.

1. (13) CHRISTIAN WILKINS

Position: Defensive tackle. College: Clemson.

Height: 6-3. Weight: 315.

Comment: Chris Grier said he was going to build from the inside out, and he was true to his word. In Wilkins, they are getting a three-position defensive lineman whom NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked as the draft’s No. 7 prospect, regardless of position.

He said it: “Miami is about to be a great spot. You all just lost D-Wade too, so Miami is going to need somebody to kind of help fill that void. So hopefully I can work into that role and Miami will love me like they love D-Wade.”

3. (78) MICHAEL DEITER

Position: Offensive line. College: Wisconsin.

Height: 6-5. Weight: 315.

Comment: The Dolphins have holes all over their offensive line. The Dolphins can use Deiter to fill a number of them. The second-team All-American started 54 straight games for Wisconsin, lining up at tackle, guard and center.

He said it: “I would say I’m a mauler first and foremost. Playing at Wisconsin our ‘M.O.’ was obviously run the football first. That was always the bread and butter. You’ve got to be able to move people. You’ve got to be able to finish blocks and then in pass protection, you have to be able to obviously protect.”