2019 NFL Draft live blog: Miami Dolphins finish out Draft after splashy second day

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (7) throws during an organized NFL team activity Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft is here after a wild second day for the Miami Dolphins. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds will all be held in Nashville as the Dolphins try to fill some of their remaining needs. Stay tuned here for live updates on Miami for the late rounds of the NFL Draft:

11:30 a.m.

The first two days of the NFL Draft have certainly been something for the Dolphins. As rumors swirled of a potential Josh Rosen trade Thursday, Miami passed up on former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins to take former Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the No. 13 pick of the first round. As rumors grew even louder Friday, the Dolphins traded down from their No. 48 pick down to No. 62 in the second round.

Finally, Miami sent its late second-round pick — plus a fifth-round pick in 2020 — to the Arizona Cardinals for Rosen. The Dolphins maybe found their quarterback of the future after grabbing a potential defensive star in Round 1, then they wrapped up Day 2 by taking Wisconsin Badgers interior lineman Michael Deiter in the third round.

Miami is far from done, though. Because their trade downs landed a quarterback and an early 2020 pick, the Dolphins haven’t been able to fill some of their myriad needs. Adding a true tackle will be a priority Saturday, as will finding some edge rushers to go along with Wilkins.

Miami won’t pick in the fourth round after sending the No. 116 pick to the New Orleans Saints as part of its original trade down to No. 62. The Dolphins then hold their own pick — No. 151 — in the fifth round and two picks in the sixth. They’ll pick with the Tennessee Titans’ No. 188 pick, then use New Orleans’ No. 202 pick — also part of the Friday trade. Miami finishes the draft with back-to-back picks in the seventh at Nos. 233 and 234 overall, two picks which came from the Titans and Cleveland Browns, respectively.