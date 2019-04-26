2019 NFL Draft live blog: Miami Dolphins have important decisions to make on Day 2

Will Dolphins general manager Chris Grier be smiling come Saturday? If he can land Josh Rosen for a third-day pick, he should. AP

Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft is here and it might be the most important yet for the Miami Dolphins. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Rounds 2 and 3:

6:30 p.m.

For the moment, the Dolphins’ decision to pass on Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins and take Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with their first-round pick is Miami’s biggest decision of the NFL Draft. Ryan Fitzpatrick is no long-term answer, so the Dolphins need a quarterback, but they decided to go with Wilkins because they ranked him higher on their board than Haskins. When in need of help at almost every position, a team has the luxury of going with the best player available.

The Wilkins pick might not be Miami’s most important acquisition by the end of the night. The Dolphins are in active conversations with the Arizona Cardinals to potentially trade for quarterback Josh Rosen. Right now, the Cardinals want Miami’s second-round pick in exchange. The Dolphins would like to get a pick back from Arizona, too. By the midway point of the second round, Miami could know whether it has a potential quarterback of the future.

Even if the Dolphins balk and hang on to all their picks Friday, the names called throughout the evening in Nashville will still be crucial for a rebuilding franchise. Miami enters Day 2 of the Draft with a single pick in both the second and third rounds, and needs across the board. The Dolphins still need a dominant pass rushers, and talented prospects like Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and Florida Gators edge rusher Jachai Polite are available. They could opt to fill needs along the offensive line after Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor and Ole Miss Rebels tackle Greg Little slipped to Round 2. They could even opt to take advantage of the wealth of skill players available after Round 1 was so light on running backs, wide receivers and cornerbacks.

Ultimately, everything comes back to Rosen and the decision Miami makes regarding the first-round pick from a year ago. Miami likly has a significant rebuild ahead of itself. Now is the time to determine the path it will take.