Podcast: The comprehensive (sort of) Dolphins in Depth draft preview

After four months of hype, the draft is finally here.

What better way to cap endless speculation than with ... a little more speculation?

That’s what we do at Dolphins in Depth, and the draft is the most speculative time of the year.

Peter King threw a bit more fuel on the fire Monday by reporting that “no team in the league — from what I’ve heard — has spent more time researching Josh Rosen in recent weeks than Miami.”

King is as respected as it comes, so if he writes something, it’s almost certainly true.

Which is why we spent the better part of 10 minutes discussing the pros and cons of the Dolphins trading a mid-round pick for Rosen.

But that was the appetizer for the main course:

Who will the Dolphins take 13th overall (assuming they stay there)?

Listen to find out.