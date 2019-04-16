Dolphins safety Reshad Jones expresses the need to create turnovers Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones expresses the need to create turnovers to help get the team back to winning during lockerroom interview with the media on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones expresses the need to create turnovers to help get the team back to winning during lockerroom interview with the media on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

The top headlines from a newsy Brian Flores news conference Tuesday:

▪ Veteran safety Reshad Jones has decided to skip this week’s voluntary minicamp, raising serious questions about whether he will be on the roster when the season begins in September.

Jones is the highest-paid player on the team, having survived (for now) the roster purge. He is due $13 million in base salary with a cap hit of $17.1 million and $25.1 million in dead money, making him nearly impossible to cut without a June 1 designation.

But the Dolphins have real options after June 1, particularly via trade. They would have just $4 million in dead money by moving him — assuming someone wants to take on his contract.

Flores said there are several factors why Jones is not here, and rehabbing his shoulder (which needed surgery in February) is one of them. Flores added that Jones has been in all of the meetings, but it is telling that either the player or team (or both) thought it prudent not to put him on the practice field.

“Him and I have been in constant communication,” Flores said, who declined comment when asked if Jones wants out.

“He’s here, he’s part of the organization,” Flores said. “He made a decision to train somewhere else. It’s voluntary.”

Flores added that Jones’ decision was not based on his roster status.

▪ Wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are physically unable to practice , still rehabbing 2018 lower-body surgeries, Flores said.

They “are working extremely hard to get out on the field. Hopefully we see them out there as soon as possible,” he added.

When asked if any other Dolphins player cannot practice due to health reasons, Flores responded: “The injury report comes out in what, September?”

