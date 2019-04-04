The last uniform Josh Sitton wore as an NFL player was aqua and orange

Josh Sitton takes the field for a practice back in training camp, completely unaware that he would suffer a career-ending shoulder injury a month later. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Josh Sitton is done with football, he told ESPN Wisconsin on Thursday morning, meaning his final snaps in the NFL were painful ones.

Sitton, the three-time All-Pro guard, announced his retirement just hours after the birth of his child, according to the Packers.

That means the last uniform he will wear as an active NFL player was that of the Miami Dolphins.

Sitton appeared in just one game with the Dolphins, sustaining a shoulder injury that proved to be season ending.

The Dolphins cut him on March 13, freeing up $5 million in cap space.

It was unclear at the time if he would try to continue his career elsewhere.

Sitton, who ended up earning some $100,000 per snap from the Dolphins, removed any doubt Thursday morning.

The Dolphins’ offensive line will be much younger (and cheaper) in 2019. Ja’Wuan James is a Bronco, Sam Young is looking elsewhere and Ted Larsen is apparently not an option going forward.

Three weeks shy of the draft, the Dolphins have just seven linemen on their active roster: centers Daniel Kilgore and Connor Hilland, guard Jesse Davis, Isaac Asiata and Chris Reed and tackles Laremy Tunsil and Zach Sterup.