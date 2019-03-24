Dolphins are likely hitting the road again for training camp. Here are the details.

Dolphins training camp will likely go mobile again this summer.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers are in final discussions to hold joint practices this August, according to multiple sources.

The dates are still to be determined, but the Bucs hope to hold three practices with the Dolphins before the teams meet at Raymond James Stadium for a preseason game.

Week 2 of the preseason makes the most sense, meaning the Week of Aug. 12, with a game presumably that Friday or Saturday.

Assuming it happens, this will be the second time in three years and the third time in five the Dolphins have spent a week of training camp on the road.

They were in Spartanburg, S.C., for the better part of a week in 2015, practicing with the Panthers.

And they were in Philadelphia for a few days during the 2017 preseason, going against the Eagles.

The Buccaneers hold training camp at their practice facility in the shadow of their stadium near Tampa’s airport.

The Bucs in recent years built an indoor facility adjacent to their outdoor, grass fields, so inclimate weather should not be a concern. And unlike the Dolphins’ bubble in Davie, the new Tampa indoor facility is built to accommodate.

Both the Buccaneers and Dolphins have new coaches (Bruce Arians and Brian Flores, respectively), so it’s impossible when it the day the practices will be held.

But it’s probably safe to assume it will be in the morning.

Adam Gase practiced at 8:30 a.m. in training camp, and the Buccaneers under Dirk Koetter started most days at 10:45 a.m.

Once rare, joint practices are all the rage in the NFL now, as coaches believe they are more valuable (and revealing) than preseason games.