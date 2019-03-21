Podcast: From Fitzpatrick through the next five years. All QB talk, all the time

The Ryan Fitzpatrick signing has been divisive in the Dolphins fan base, but not because they don’t think he’s good enough.
Rather, because he might be too good.
If the Dolphins’ one and only goal was to get the No. 1 pick, then the Fitzpatrick signing might have been a mistake.
But there’s much more to it.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
And we cover all that ground, plus talk draft (2019 vs. 2020 for a quarterback).
Then there’s the matter of the rest of the roster, which at this point, is lean.
And stay for Beasley blowing Salguero’s mind about a rumor he heard at the Super Bowl.
That alone is worth the listen.
Comments