With Chris Grier in the building, Dwayne Haskins sharp at pro day. So what’s next?

When it comes to identifying their quarterback of the future, the Dolphins’ internal debate should not be between Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray.

The debate should be between Haskins or the possibility of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jake Fromm in 2020.

Because the odds of one of those four guys being their pick is probably better than 70 percent.

Murray to Miami seems to be a pipe dream.

Even if the Cardinals pass on him at 1, there’s very little chance he falls out of the top five. For the Dolphins to go up get him, they will likely pay such an onerous premium, it would hurt their ability to rebuild as quickly as they’d like.

So that’s why Haskins seems like a far likelier option in this year’s draft.

But do the Dolphins grade Haskins equal to higher than the top end of next year’s class? Tagovailoa, Herbert and Fromm are projected to be the best of the bunch

It’s the fourth-dimensional chess game Grier is playing. And he’s certainly doing his due diligence.

He was in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday for Ohio State’s Pro Day. That gave him a front-row seat for Haskins’ throwing session, which by all accounts, went well.

And Grier will get to know Haskins — who threw for a staggering 50 touchdowns in his lone season as a collegiate starter — even better in the days and weeks to come.

The Dolphins have also scheduled a private in-town workout with Haskins, ESPN first reported, and could also invite him to Davie as one of their league-permitted 30 player visits.

Grier has long had his eye on Haskins. He flew to Columbus in November for the Ohio State-Michigan game. And he saw Haskins (6-foot-3, 231 pounds) work out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Haskins did nothing publicly to hurt his draft stock Wednesday.

“I thought it was a spectacular workout,” said NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks. “He’s a precise pocket passer with A-plus arm talent.”

Brooks added: “Dwayne Haskins to me, he is the classic drop-back passer that has succeeded in this league in the last 25, 30 years. If you have a plan, and allow him to be what he’s been, I think you have a guy who can play at a high level, a Pro Bowl level, early in his career.”

And what might have impressed NFL scouts and general managers as much as anything:

Haskins obsessed about the small handful of throws that were not pin-point when he appeared on NFL Network after his session.

“I missed a couple throws,” Haskins said. “One or two. I wanted to be perfect today.”

If the Dolphins are able to draft Haskins — and with the Giants picking sixth showing real interest, that’s far from a sure thing — they will have a decision to make. Should they start him right away, or let him learn behind Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Haskins, when asked about beginning his career as a backup, had this to say:

“Whatever [team] wants me, that’s where I’m going to be. I know that whenever I get my shot, I’m going to do my thing.”

While Grier was trying to find the next great NFL quarterback Wednesday, his colleague Brian Flores spent the morning meeting the stars of today in tennis.

He Flores was on-hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stadium court at Hard Rock, which was attended by Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Stephen Ross, Mayor Carlos Gimenez and others.

Flores, a big tennis fan, had a chance to introduce himself to Djokovic, his favorite player.