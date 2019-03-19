The latest on the Dolphins’ attempts to trade Robert Quinn

The Dolphins are not done buying draft picks.

Chris Grier is in talks with multiple teams about paying some (if not most) of Robert Quinn’s contract to help facilitate a trade, including the Cowboys and Saints.

Quinn was in Dallas on Tuesday meeting with Cowboys brass, NFL Network first reported.

Robert Quinn was spotted today on his way to visit the #Cowboys, who are in trade talks with the #Dolphins for the veteran DE, sources say. Quinn would need to agree to any deal. So, this is another step in the process, with a Dallas team that obviously needs pass rush. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2019

He is due $11.8 million in nonguaranteed base salary this year after the Dolphins agreed to pay his $1.1 million roster bonus last week. But there’s next to no chance the Cowboys or any team would take on that full freight, given his diminished play in recent years.

So any trade would necessitate a redone contract, with presumably the Dolphins eating a good chunk of the salary.

That was how they were able to deal Ryan Tannehill to the Titans last week. Agreeing to pay Tannehill’s $5 million signing bonus was enough to coax a fourth-round 2020 pick out of the Titans.

Expect a similar deal to be worked out with Quinn, who is not expected to be on the Dolphins’ roster in 2019.

The Cowboys are a logical fit, considering their pass-rushing situation. Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely and Taco Charlton is coming off shoulder surgery.

The draft compensation the Dolphins get in return surely depends on how much salary they are willing to eat.

The Dolphins have $27.7 million in cap space, according to the latest NFLPA information, and probably need only half of that to sign their draft picks and rookie free agents.

Because they are clearly not in win-now mode, the Dolphins are comfortable using some of that cap space to unload veteran players for draft picks.

They already are projected to have at least 10 picks in the 2020 draft plus more than $120 million in cap space.