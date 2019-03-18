The Miami Dolphins begin their offensive line rebuild by signing this ex-Jaguars bruiser

The Dolphins need interior offensive linemen strong enough to hammer the opposing defense.

How about one who is strong enough that he can throw a hammer a country mile?

That’s who they added Monday, signing veteran guard/center Chris Reed, who was an 11-time Division II All American thrower at Minnesota State.

Reed comes to Miami from Jacksonville, where he appeared in 25 games, starting eight, during his four season with the Jaguars. He played the past two years for Pat Flaherty, who was the Jaguars offensive line coach before taking the same job on Brian Flores’ staff in Miami.

Undrafted out of college, Reed spent his rookie season on the Jags’ practice squad before making the active roster in 2016.

He joins a Dolphins offensive line with major holes, and should be given a chance to compete for the starting left guard job.

Here’s how the Dolphins’ interior line looks with the latest transaction:

They have Daniel Kilgore and Connor Hillard at center and Jesse Davis and Isaac Asiata at guard.

That was it — until Reed signed Monday.

All but one of Reed’s starts as a pro were at left guard; the other was at right guard.

Reed is a two-time Division II outdoor national champion shot-put thrower, and also threw the hammer in college.