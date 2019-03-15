Miami Dolphins

Podcast: Breaking down Dolphins’ quarterback situation (it’s not as bad as you think)

By Adam H. Beasley

March 15, 2019 02:01 PM

Day 4 of free agency is usually when teams start building depth.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are looking for a quarterback.

In most years, that would be a catastrophe.

But this is no normal year.

After failed overtures to Tyrod Taylor and Teddy Bridgewater, the Dolphins’ options at the position are limited.

But they have options. (Ryan Tannehill is one of them.)

And in the long run, they might be better off for not meeting Bridgewater’s contract demands.

We break it all down in this week’s bonus Dolphins in Depth podcast.

