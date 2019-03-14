‘Run it back Turbo.’ Bridgewater announces that he’s staying in New Orleans

Will the next Dolphins quarterback please stand up?

It won’t be Tyrod Taylor.

And it won’t be Teddy Bridgewater.

A day after the Dolphins made their pitch to Bridgewater in Davie, he was back in New Orleans, signing a new contract with the Saints.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald

He will remain the backup to Drew Brees for the immediate future, and possibly his successor in the years to come.

Bridgewater announced his decision in a series of tweets Thursday — 13 years to the day that Brees signed with the Saints after Dolphins doctors wrongly determined his injured shoulder was too much of a risk.

The first was a nod to history: “13 years later, I’m trying to see if history will repeat itself in my favor at some point.”

13 years later, I’m trying to see if history will repeat itself in my favor at some point. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) March 14, 2019

The second was less oblique.

It was a picture of Bridgewater in a Saints uniform, with the caption: “Run it back Turbo..”

ESPN reported that Bridgewater will sign a one-year, $7.5 million fully guaranteed contract. The network also reported that he was only going to leave New Orleans if the Dolphins offered life-changing money.

The Dolphins did not.

Bridgewater’s decision leaves Chris Grier and Brian Flores with no great options, but one is this: Turn to Ryan Tannehill, who remains on the roster at a $26.6 million cap figure.

That, of course, was never the Dolphins’ plan. They have been preparing to move on from him since December, but given the last week’s developments, it might be their best remaining option.

Taylor, a veteran who has started a playoff game, was said to be high on their list. But he decided to sign a two-year deal to be Philip Rivers’ backup in New Orleans.

So they brought in Bridgewater for a visit Wednesday night, the earliest allowed by NFL rules. He went to Miami Northwestern and spends his offseason in South Florida, so it was not a difficult trip.

They met for a couple of hours, and certainly saw the appeal of starting for his hometown team. But the Dolphins did not want to pay him as a starter, and he surely expected he would take some licks behind the Dolphins’ incomplete offensive line.

So he flew back to New Orleans, met with Saints brass, and decided to stay put.

The Dolphins’ next logical choice would be simply to hang onto Tannehill, a scenario that they have at least considered. What other explanation is there for him remaining on their roster?

And given the list of available free-agent quarterbacks — Blake Bortles, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brock Osweiler might be the best of the bunch — no one they could add at this point would be an upgrade.

Miami has the luxury of time with Tannehill; not a cent of his 2019 salary is guaranteed until the start of the season. So it is certainly possible that they keep him on the roster through the draft, and if they take his successor in the first round, cut him then.

For the record, the Dolphins do have two other quarterbacks on their roster: Luke Falk and Jake Rudock. Neither has started in a game in the NFL.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.