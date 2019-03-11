Joe Auer, who scored the first touchdown in Miami Dolphins history, dies at 77

In this Sept. 2, 1966 file photo, Joe Auer of the Miami Dophins takes the kickoff in the first play of the Dolphins first-ever game and runs 95 yards for a touchdown before 26,776 fans at the Miami Orange Bowl. Auer is pursued by Oakland’s Mike Mercer (10) and Rodger Bird (21). Auer played football at Coral Gables High. Oakland won the game, 23-14. John Pineda Miami Herald file photo