Podcast: Pre-Combine look at the Dolphins, their roster and their loaded staff

At next week’s Scouting Combine, Brian Flores and Chris Grier begin putting together a football team in earnest.
They will open contract negotiations with their own free agents. They will get a sense of the price tag for players on other teams who will soon come available. And they’ll scout out the hundreds of college prospects who roll through Indianapolis.
But before they got to that, Flores and Grier had a more pressing responsibility: assemble their staffs.
And on the surface, both have done well.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Flores seems ready to run the Patriots’ offense and defense, and hired offensive and defensive coordinators with extensive New England backgrounds. He will lean on Jim Caldwell for some of the big-picture stuff that could be tough for a first-time head coach.
Grier, meanwhile, seems determined not to waste a chance he has waited for his whole life. He has surrounded himself with decades of high-level NFL experience in Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen.
How will all this brain power coexist? Whose philosophies and evaluations will win out?
We tried to game that out on our latest Dolphins In Depth podcast, and read between the lines on the little Flores and his staff have said about the players currently on Miami’s roster.
Comments