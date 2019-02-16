Dolphins hire ex-Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, the league’s 2016 executive of year

Chris Grier waited his entire career for this shot.
He’s going to make the most of it — and make sure he’s surrounded by people who will help him succeed.
Grier has assembled an impressive staff, which we learned Saturday will include ex-Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, who just three years ago was the Pro Football Writers of America’s NFL Executive of the Year.
McKenzie, 56, joins Grier’s team as a senior personnel executive.
He spent the past seven years running the Raiders, but was fired in December after losing a power struggle with Jon Gruden.
McKenzie built the Raiders roster that went 12-4 in 2016, but struggled in 2017 and was disassembled by Gruden in 2018. When the Raiders traded McKenzie-drafted stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last season, it signaled McKenzie’s fate in Oakland was all but sealed.
He joins a Dolphins organization that would gladly take the type of playmakers McKenzie identified and selected while with the Raiders.
McKenzie is the second high-profile hire Grier has made since being named the Dolphins’ head of football operations on New Year’s Eve. Grier also convinced Marvin Allen to join him as assistant general manager. Allen helped build the loaded Chiefs roster, serving as Kansas City’s director of college scouting when the team took MVP Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and many more.
The Dolphins are expected to build their team through the draft, where their top three personnel men have a track record of success. Also on Grier’s staff: Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt, co-directors of personnel. Both are respected throughout football.
The Dolphins own eight picks in the 2019 draft, including the 13th overall selection.
