Here’s the latest example of the remarkable resiliency of Miami Dolphins fans

A silver lining for Dolphins fans bracing for a rough 2019:





For the most part they will not be asked to shell out more for tickets.

While the price of some tickets will go up this coming season, most seats will stay flat or even decrease this coming year.

Season-ticket holders got that news in October when renewal requests went out.

In the five months since, more than 80 percent have decided to renew, a testament to the power of the NFL and the loyalty of Dolphins fans.

The organization has been upfront about its plans to rebuild this season, a process that even new coach Brian Flores acknowledged could be painful.

But the likelihood of a 19th consecutive season without a playoff win did not scare off the vast majority of the team’s season ticket base. The team’s renewal rate is particularly impressive, given the lack of obvious big draws on Miami’s home schedule in 2019. Beyond the three divisional teams, the Dolphins will host the Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Redskins and Chargers.

Flat pricing likely means the Dolphins will remain one of the NFL’s best values. They had the league’s 10th-cheapest ticket in the league in 2018 (an average of $86.36) and the most affordable ticket in the AFC East, according to Statista.com.

The Dolphins ranked 20th in total attendance last year (65,560), but were third in capacity percentage (101.2).

The team has had no trouble filling Hard Rock Stadium since the half billion-dollar renovations, and the building’s total revenue — driven mostly by Dolphins games, soccer matches, mega concerts and rent from the University of Miami — was up 39.7 percent in the fiscal year that ended on March 31.





“The Miami Dolphins maintain a stable fan and corporate base and have played in Miami since 1966,” Fitch Ratings wrote in its annual credit assessment of Hard Rock Stadium. “Recent economic uncertainty and team performance have caused attendance and premium seating renewals to be uneven, though trending favorably in recent seasons.”