The Dolphins’ Jones gets operation for second time in 3 years because of shoulder injury

Reshad Jones announced Friday that he underwent surgery to fix a shoulder injury that bothered him for most of the 2018 season.
Jones, the two-time Pro Bowl safety, tore his right labrum while making a tackle against the Jets in Week 3 but missed just two games before returning to action.
He appeared in the final 12 games, finishing the season with 72 tackles and three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
“Surgery was a success and I give God the glory!!” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I promise I [won’t] let up! Trailblazers are built different! I Preciate all the prayers #Godonmyside”
Jones, who turns 31 in two weeks, has twice now needed major shoulder surgery in his career. He missed much of the 2016 season with a torn left rotator cuff, which might have been caused by a labrum issue the year before that went unfixed.
Jones would not make that mistake again. He knows how important this season is to his career.
He is entering the third year of a four-year, $48 million contract, and while the Dolphins would presumably like to make their roster and cheaper, it’s hard to see how Jones is not on the team in 2019.
He is guaranteed $11.1 million in salary this year, and would cost $6 million more against the cap to cut him than to keep him.
Still, it will be fascinating to see how he fits with Brian Flores as coach, given that Jones famously refused to re-enter a game last year after being told to platoon with other safeties.
Taylor’s time?
Last we saw Vincent Taylor, Dolphins medical staff members were carting him off the field in Houston after the defensive tackle suffered what was classified as a foot injury.
It was a toe issue, Taylor said Friday at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge celebrity golf tournament in Aventura.
He underwent surgery shortly thereafter, but has recently been cleared to resume football activities.
“All the hard work I’ve been putting in with the trainers, just to be cleared, it feels good,” Taylor said. “I’m ready for April 1, when we start workouts. I’ll be doing everything. It just feel good to be cleared.”
Taylor figures to be a big part of Flores’ defense in 2019. He’s young, cheap and talented. But where on the line will he play?
“You can put me anywhere,” Taylor said. “I feel like I’ll make a play, whether it’s the 3-4 or 4-3, whatever the team needs. I just want to play football and go out there and have fun.”
The Dolphins do not have a 3-4 true nose tackle on their roster, but Taylor (6-3, 306) seems as good of an option as any.
“I think he’s going to bring that winning mentality,” Taylor said of Flores. “I’m sure everybody has seen the Super Bowl. The Rams being a high-scoring offense, and you’ve seen what his and Bill Belichick’s defense did to slow those guys down. It was a great hire by Chris, and we’re ready to start working.”
Denney’s back
Veteran long-snapper John Denney has signed on for a 15th NFL season.
That’s according to agent Ian Greengross, who announced the move on Twitter Friday.
“It’s official the [goat] (aka John Denney) is back for another year with the @MiamiDolphins. #LongSnappersArePeopleToo”
Denney, 40, has appeared in 224 consecutive games, both the most in team history and the longest active streak in the NFL. He has never missed a game since entering the league in 2005.
▪ Flores appeared at Friday’s golf tournament, and while he did not speak to reporters, he did address the participants. “This is an incredible event,” Flores said. “My mom is down with cancer as we speak. While it feels like I have a million things I have to do this is something that I had to find time to do.”
