The Dolphins’ Jones gets operation for second time in 3 years because of shoulder injury

Miami Dolphins free safety Reshad Jones (20) intercepts the pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Jason Croom (80) in the second quarter as Jones runs it in for a pick six in the second quarter as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field, Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 30, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com