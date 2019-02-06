Podcast: The Flores Era begins for the Dolphins. A new dawn or more of the same?

It all felt so familiar.
The owner with the words of optimism.
The hot, young assistant determined succeed where others failed.
The change in culture.
You can set a watch to it, and on Monday, the alarm sounded for the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Flores, at long last, took over as the Dolphins head coach. And for the third time since 2012, the Dolphins celebrated a new day with an introductory news conference.
That was the easy part.
The hard? Actually turning around a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 18 years.
It won’t be easy, and, judging by everything we’ve heard, it won’t be fast.
The Dolphins are tanking this year. That much is obvious.
What we don’t know: What happens to the plan if Steve Ross gets impatient after a year of the rebuild?
We discuss that and much, much more in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
