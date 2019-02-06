Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The Flores Era begins for the Dolphins. A new dawn or more of the same?

By Adam H. Beasley and

Armando Salguero

February 06, 2019 12:57 PM

Brian Flores on helping the Miami Dolphin’s win: ‘There’s definitely bumps in the road’

Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about his plan to help the team win games during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.
It all felt so familiar.

The owner with the words of optimism.

The hot, young assistant determined succeed where others failed.

The change in culture.

You can set a watch to it, and on Monday, the alarm sounded for the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Flores, at long last, took over as the Dolphins head coach. And for the third time since 2012, the Dolphins celebrated a new day with an introductory news conference.

That was the easy part.

The hard? Actually turning around a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in 18 years.

It won’t be easy, and, judging by everything we’ve heard, it won’t be fast.

The Dolphins are tanking this year. That much is obvious.

What we don’t know: What happens to the plan if Steve Ross gets impatient after a year of the rebuild?

We discuss that and much, much more in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.

Armando Salguero

Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.

