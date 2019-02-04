Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl 54 is in Miami. What are the odds it will be a home game for the Dolphins?

By Jason Dill

February 04, 2019 02:05 PM

Las Vegas oddsmakers already have listed the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl.

And surprise, surprise, the New England Patriots lead the contenders, according to VegasInsider.com.

Fresh off their second title in three years and sixth Super Bowl victory in the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, the Pats are listed with 6-1 odds to repeat with a win at Super Bowl 54.

All of the other conference championship participating teams from this season — the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1), Los Angeles Rams (8-1) and New Orleans Saints (10-1) — round out the top four heading into next season.

But for South Florida football fans, it’s bleak.

The Miami Dolphins are listed with the longest odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. They were given 100-1 odds, according to Vegas Insider.

The next closest odds was 66/1 shared by nine teams, including AFC East rivals Buffalo and the New York Jets.

