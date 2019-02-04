Ex-Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh: ‘We didn’t get our job done’ in Super Bowl 53

It was an ugly night of offense.
Hard hits. Hurried quarterbacks. No running lanes. Third-down stops.
In short, a night tailor-made for Ndamukong Suh.
The Rams’ defense did its part in Super Bowl 53, holding the Patriots to just 13 points.
And yet, Los Angeles lost by double-digits. Why? The Rams’ great defense could not overcome its putrid offense.
And as a result, Suh — the ex-Dolphins defensive tackle — will have to wait at least another year for a Super Bowl ring.
“I’m speechless right now,” Suh said after losing to the Patriots 13-3 here Sunday. “I really don’t have much to say other than to answer your guys questions. Just processing right now.”
Here’s what he’ll likely determine when the processing ends: The Rams defense simply wore down in the fourth quarter.
New England put the game away with late two drives of more than 60 yards, each resulting in points.
A tie game turned into a 10-point margin of defeat for Suh, who had two tackles and a quarterback hit Sunday.
And yet, Suh did not blame the offense — even though he would have been well within his rights.
“We didn’t do enough,” Suh said. “We had opportunities to get off the field and we didn’t get off the field. Simple as that.
“It’s our job to continue to stop the football, can’t allow them to score points and if anything, hold them to a field goal,” he continued. “It’s our responsibility to do that, and we didn’t get our job down. We let them score late and we couldn’t do that.”
The Patriots, meanwhile, could. They held the Rams to a Super Bowl-low three points and made the timely plays late the Rams did not.
“It’s cliche saying, but I think it’s ultimately true: defense wins championships,” Suh said. “Their defense, in my opinion, outplayed us, held our offense to whatever and we didn’t hold their offense to field goals like we talked about.”
