Dolphins give former Hurricanes cornerback another shot

Ex-Miami Hurricanes cornerback Dee Delaney will get another chance to catch on with the Dolphins — and his odds of sticking seem to be better this time around.

Delaney signed a futures contract with the team Friday, suggesting he will, at the very least, get to go through spring ball with the team.

And given the uncertainty of the team’s roster this year, he will likely get a real chance to make the Dolphins’ opening day roster. It’s been well established that the Dolphins are hitting the reset button this season, going with young and cheap players over old and expensive.

Delaney, 23, falls under the first category.

This is his second go-round with the Dolphins. Delaney was on their active roster for one week last year, but did not appear in a game with Miami.

Delaney, an undrafted rookie, also spent time in 2018 on the Jaguars’ practice squad and active roster.

Delaney’s college career began at the Citadel and was a three-year starter. He transferred to Miami in 2017 for his graduate season. He appeared in nine games with six starts.