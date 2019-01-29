Chris Grier: More power, same title as Dolphins make hires, promotions in operations

Chris Grier was Dolphins general manager in 2018.
And he will remain general manager in 2019.
But that’s about the only thing that will stay the same for Grier and the Dolphins’ personnel department moving forward. The organization announced a slew of promotions and one important hire Tuesday.
Marvin Allen, a respected, high-level scout last with the Bills, formally joins as Grier’s assistant general manager, as reported earlier this month.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He joins a staff that will largely remain intact — but with several members in line for a bump in title and presumably salary.
The new assignments: Ron Brockington is Miami’s now senior national scout, J.P. Correia has been promoted to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt are co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore is vice president of football administration and Matt Winston will serve as assistant director of college scouting.
They all will report directly to Grier, whose title remains the same as the past three years. However, Grier has greatly expanded power. He now runs the entire football department, and will have every scout and coach, including Brian Flores, report to him.
Grier’s responsibilities were not nearly as clear before Stephen Ross fired Adam Gase and reassigned Mike Tannenbaum. He always had control of the draft, but beyond that, it was not clear how much agency he had. Ross eliminated that uncertainty the day after the season ended and reinforced it again with Tuesday’s announcement.
Brockington previously served as the Dolphins’ national scout, Correia join the organization in 2018 as a scouting assistant, Engroff (a 20-year employee of the Dolphins) was previously the Dolphins’ director of college scouting, Hunt had been the team’s director of pro personnel, Shore was last Miami’s senior director of football administration and Winston had been a national scout since 2016.
Comments