Brian Flores’ coaching staff comes into focus — unofficially, of course

Brian Flores is still a week off from formally taking over as Dolphins coach, but that hasn’t stopped him from unofficially assembling a staff.

Add two more names to the growing list of coaches on their way to Miami:

Giants outside linebackers coach Robbie Leonard and ex-Jaguars defensive line coach Marion Hobby.

That’s according to NFL Network, which attributed its reporting to unnamed sources.

The Dolphins will not comment on any potential hires, including that of Flores, until they are official, which again, could come as soon as Monday. The Patriots face the Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and Flores is readying New England’s defense for the title game.

But he has been busy assembling a staff behind the scenes. Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is expected to be the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator. Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham will run Miami’s defense. And former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell will reportedly join the Dolphins’ staff in some capacity.

Leonard spent six seasons with the Giants, starting out as a defensive assistant before getting promoted. Before that, he was a graduate assistant at North Carolina State. He was a walk-on linebacker for the Wolfpack before earning a scholarship after his freshman year.

Hobby, meanwhile, needs a job after reportedly being fired by the Jaguars after the season. The bulk of his coaching career has been spent in the college ranks — he was Clemson’s co-defensive coordinator from 2011-2016 — but did spend two years as the Saints’ defensive ends coach and the past two in Jacksonville. He played three years for the Patriots in the early 1990s.