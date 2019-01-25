The Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills is raising money for ‘Bikes up, Guns Down’ movement

After a video of a man yelling racial slurs and pulling a gun on activists who were part of the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” rides Monday across South Florida went viral, Kenny Stills is trying to build support for the young victims.
Stills, in partnership with Dream Defenders, started a GoFundMe on Wednesday to help raise money to buy bicycles for the activists affected.
“We are donating bikes to the affected youth as a symbol of love and support,” the GoFundMe page said. “We want to remind them that they are not alone, they have a community supporting them, and they have a right to ride through these streets proudly and safely as children should.”
“Bikes Up, Guns Down” is a youth-led offshoot of the larger “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event, which sees hundreds of bike and all-terrain vehicle riders take to the road every Martin Luther King Jr. Day to promote peace. The controversial protest led to nearly two dozen arrests across Miami-Dade and Broward counties Monday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Members of the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” movement were riding on Brickell Avenue on Monday to protest the potential displacement of residents from the Liberty City housing community when a woman began yelling at a black teen, accusing him of riding over her foot, as shown in an Instagram video shared by Dream Defenders, who had members participating in the ride. A man wielding a gun then ran over and shouted, “Get out of here, you piece of s--t,” along with racial slurs.
Mark Bartlett, 51, was arrested later in the day on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Throughout the holiday, 11 people were arrested in Miami-Dade County in conjunction with the protests. Police officers also seized at least 33 dirt bikes and ATVs, which are illegal to ride on roadways. Eleven more were arrested in Broward County, and 13 dirt bikes and ATVs were seized.
By Friday afternoon, Stills’ fundraiser had gathered more than $4,500 and the GoFundMe page lists donations from fellow Miami Dolphins wide receivers Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and Brice Butler. The fundraiser set its goal at $35,000.
Stills is no stranger to activism. The Dolphins receiver kneels during the National Anthem and last year was honored as a “Luminary Icon” by SAVE, an LGBTQ-rights group in Miami.
Comments