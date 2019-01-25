Former Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry provided leadership for Browns. This is what he said

Jarvis Landry’s time as a Miami Dolphin was a statistical success. Landry caught 400 passes in four seasons in Miami, including an NFL-high 112 in 2017.
His reward?
Landry endured acrimonious negotiations with Miami, which placed the franchise tag on him to open the 2018 offseason. Landry eventually signed the franchise tender in early March and was traded the next day to Cleveland, which was winless in 2017.
Despite what appeared to be step down, Landry’s new team far exceeded expectations. The Browns (7-8-1) finished with a better record than Miami (7-9).
While Landry caught 31 fewer passes in Cleveland than his last year with the Dolphins, he still was named to represent the AFC in Sunday’s Pro Bowl.
“It’s always good to be recognized and to be here amongst these guys again,” Landry said after Friday’s AFC team practice at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. “I didn’t have the year that I wanted to have for the goals I put out for myself, but at the same time, I think still it was a successful year as far as just trying to change the culture and build something in Cleveland.”
Landry became one of the outspoken veterans with the Browns and provided leadership to a young roster, which included first overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Despite the presence of several new veterans, Cleveland’s struggles remained.
The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley in late October. Cleveland, under interim coach Gregg Williams and new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, responded and went 5-3 to close out the season. Kitchens was named head coach earlier this month.
“It was a start for us,” Landry said. “We’re getting the right guys in the building. Once we get a full year under our belt with the same people that’s going to be there and we can get some structure, I think we can make some noise.”
If Landry and the Browns are to take that next step, they will rely on Mayfield’s improvement. Mayfield, who didn’t earn his first start until Week Four, threw 27 touchdown passes to set the NFL record for a rookie.
“He’s highly capable,” Landry said. “He has all that athletic ability. Just watching him, his charisma and his personality is something that’s really, really intriguing. It shows up on the film.”
Landry will not be the only player jettisoned by the Dolphins last offseason to appear in the Pro Bowl. He will be joined by former center Mike Pouncey, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers after his release.
