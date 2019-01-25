New York Jets players praise former Dolphins coach Adam Gase. This is what they said

While Adam Gase had his detractors during his three-year tenure as the coach of the Miami Dolphins, his reception as the new coach of the New York Jets has been positive.
“The whole fan base is excited,” Jets return specialist Andre Roberts said after Friday’s AFC practice in preparation for Sunday’s Pro Bowl.
While Roberts will be a free agent in 2019, safety Jamal Adams — perhaps New York’s top player, echoed the fan sentiment.
“I’m excited,” Adams said. “I don’t really know too about him. From what I hear from former players that were coached by him, they love him. I’m excited to finally play [for] a guy like that.”
Per NFL rules, Gase has yet to meet with his new team, but Adams is encouraged by past history. The Dolphins, under Gase, went 5-1 against the Jets, including three of the four games since Adams was a first-round pick in 2017.
Adams, who said he was “definitely going to miss coach [Todd] Bowles” and called him “one of the best coaches I’ve ever been coached by,” admired the way the Dolphins played under Gase.
“They’re well prepared,” Adams said of Gase’s Miami teams. “They’re going to come out there and compete at the end of the day. That’s all you can ask for.”
