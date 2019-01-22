Gruden: Saints losing Super Bowl shot due to official’s gaffe will ‘sting forever’

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton screams at down judge Patrick Turner after no penalty was called when Los Angeles Rams corner Nickell Robey Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis too early, thwarting an apparent game-winning drive during the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Robert Gauthier TNS