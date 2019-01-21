‘Oh my god, that’s Dan Marino.’ Go inside the Dolphins’ meeting with Mizzou’s Lock

The Dolphins didn’t just tip their toe into the quarterback market at this week’s Senior Bowl.
They cannon-balled off the high dive.
Proof?
Big-armed Missouri QB Drew Lock barely had time to get settled in here before the Dolphins summoned him to their cavernous suite for an interview.
The room was packed with roughly a dozen team employees — which is impressive, considering Miami technically doesn’t yet have a coaching staff.
But it appears that Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ next coach, sent a more than capable proxy — one who caught Lock completely off-guard.
“I was shaking everybody’s hand, and then was like, ‘Who’s that? Oh my god, that’s Dan Marino,’” Lock told Miami reporters Monday during his first media availability of the week. “When I’m sitting in the chair, he’s back here [behind me] when I’m answering questions. You feel it. You really feel a presence in the room.”
You would think that a meeting between Marino, perhaps the best pure passer in NFL history, and Lock, the self-anointed No. 1 quarterback in this year’s class, would be heavy on football strategy and X’s and O’s.
But not so, at least on this day.
“They were more drilling me,” Lock said. “Drilling me about, ‘Did you get in trouble?’ all that stuff. ‘Tell me about you as a player. What’s your background like?’
Lock, who returned for his senior season at Missouri despite leading the nation with a conference-record 44 touchdown passes in 2017, knows that the Dolphins are a team in flux. And he said Monday that he’s completely on-board with a rebuild.
“I think that would be great,” Lock said. “With [Ryan] Tannehill there, however they would like to play that out. Whether they’d bring me there, have me learn a little bit behind him or see how OTAs go and all the minicamps go. I think it would be an awesome spot, as would pretty much any NFL team be an awesome spot.
“But Miami would be really nice,” he continued. “I asked them how easy it is to get acclimated to Miami. They said ‘It depends on the person. Are you going to be OK getting acclimated?’ I was like, ’Yeah, I’ll be fine.’”
