Podcast: New year, new coach, new approach. But will it last?

By Adam H. Beasley and

Armando Salguero

January 18, 2019 07:00 AM

Miami Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross, discusses the firing of Head Coach Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins' owner, Stephen Ross, discusses the firing of Head Coach Adam Gase during a press conference at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, FL.
A lot has happened, Dolphins fans, since we’ve last chatted.

The Dolphins’ season ended with a thud.

Adam Gase was fired.

Mike Tannenbaum, reassigned.

Chris Grier is the new boss, empowered by Stephen Ross to rebuild from the bottom up.

And Brian Flores is the coach in waiting, ready to be hired once the Patriots’ season ends.

That’s a full year’s worth of news.

We break it down in less than a half hour in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

