Podcast: New year, new coach, new approach. But will it last?

A lot has happened, Dolphins fans, since we’ve last chatted.
The Dolphins’ season ended with a thud.
Adam Gase was fired.
Mike Tannenbaum, reassigned.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Chris Grier is the new boss, empowered by Stephen Ross to rebuild from the bottom up.
And Brian Flores is the coach in waiting, ready to be hired once the Patriots’ season ends.
That’s a full year’s worth of news.
We break it down in less than a half hour in the latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.
Comments