It took about 15 seconds for former Dolphins coach Adam Gase to become meme in New York

Adam Gase’s introductory news conference with the New York Jets was almost normal. He spoke in the cliches to be expected from a coach addressing the media with his new team for a first time. He wore a fine-looking suit and remembered to take off his Miami Dolphins baseball cap which had apparently not actually become one with his scalp.

There was one problem: He seemingly lost control of his eyes.

you ok there adam gase pic.twitter.com/95UuPQGISp — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 14, 2019

In between talk about Sam Darnold’s promising rookie season and what went wrong for him in the three seasons he spent as the Dolphins coach before Miami fired him last month, Gase’s eyes bulged and wandered, prompting Twitter to roast hm for a solid 12-plus hours. He even got asked about it in an appearance on The Michael Kay Show on WEPN-FM in New York after the Jets introduced him in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The hosts began to tell Gase about something which stood out from the news conference and Gase interrupted.

“The glare?” he asked, so it seems he was somewhat aware of what he was doing.

“Your eyes are a thing now,” Kay told him. “It’s become a meme.”

Gase, in a classic football coach response, replied: “I don’t even know what that is. I don’t have Twitter. I don’t have Instagram. I don’t look at the internet. I don’t really watch TV. I watch movies. That’s it.

“I don’t read the newspaper. The only time I get to know anything is when somebody tells me.”

So what might Gase have been looking around for? Here’s an idea: