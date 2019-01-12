Who is Brian Flores? Get to know the Miami Dolphins’ likely next coach

Barring a Josh McDaniels-sized snag, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores will be named the next Dolphins coach as soon as New England’s season ends.

That could be Sunday. It could be three weeks from Sunday.

But people familiar with the situation believe it’s a matter of when, not if.

So who is he? Flores, a 37-year-old Patriots lifer, is a relative unknown.

Let’s get to know the man Stephen Ross hopes will lead the Dolphins out of a 30-year funk.

1. His upbringing is as tough as it comes. The son of Honduran immigrants grew up in the housing projects of Brownsville, Brooklyn, a neighborhood where crime and even murder were an all-too-common fact of life.

2. Flores used football to escape, and according to a 2018 ESPN profile, caught the eye of the coach of a tony New York prep school, where he enrolled and ultimately blossomed.

3. Picked Boston College over several other schools who had offered, and went on to not only have a distinguished playing career, but also earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in administrative studies.

4. After an arm injury spoiled any hopes of a pro playing career, caught on with the Patriots, first as a low-level personnel employee and then a member of the Bill Belichick’s coaching staff.

5. Married his wife, Jennifer, in 2009. The couple has two sons, Miles and Maxwell, and a daughter, Liliana.