The Miami Dolphins have a second in-house candidate for their head coaching job

The Miami Dolphins have identified a second in-house candidate to potentially replace Adam Gase.

The first is special teams coach Darren Rizzi, with whom the team has an interview set up with Friday morning.

The second — offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, with whom the Dolphins will hold an interview Friday afternoon.





Loggains, 38, was the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator this past season — one that ended with coach Gase’s firing following a 7-9 season and 23-25 stint through three seasons. Loggains previously served the same role with the Chicago Bears from 2016 to 2017 and with the Tennessee Titans from 2012 to 2013. He held quarterbacks coach roles with both teams as well.

His one-year track record with the Dolphins doesn’t bode well. Miami finished 31st in total offense (289.9 yards/game), 30th in passing offense (181.2 yards/game), 26th in yards per play (5.3), 26th in scoring (19.9 points/game) and 18th in rushing offense (108.6 yards/game).

Loggains is also a candidate to become the offensive coordinator with the New York Jets and reunite with Gase, who was named the Jets’ head coach on Thursday