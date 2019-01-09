What does this week’s hiring frenzy mean for the Miami Dolphins? Good things.

And then there were three.

Ten days into the coaching carousel season, just three teams are without a coach:

The Jets.

The Bengals.

And the Miami Dolphins.

With a flurry of hires this week, the field has been narrowed.

Matt LaFleur to the Packers.

Bruce Arians to the Buccaneers.

Kliff Kingsbury to the Cardinals.

Freddie Kitchens to the Browns.

And Vic Fangio to the Broncos.

And just like that, the eight NFL coaching vacancies were down to three.

And the good news for the Dolphins:

All of the candidates they have interviewed remain available.

Of course, they cannot hire the four they have met with yet anyway. No one can. The Patriots’ Brian Flores, the Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy, the Saints’ Dennis Allen and the Cowboys’ Kris Richard all have playoff games this weekend. (Darren Rizzi, their fifth candidate, will get his meeting with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier on Friday.)

No hires can be made until their seasons end.

But by winnowing the field, the odds of the Dolphins landing their top candidate have never been higher.

The Browns and Packers had interest in Flores (who is believed to be near, if not at the top of the Dolphins’ list). The Buccaneers sat down with Bieniemy and Richard.

Now that those teams are out of the picture, the Dolphins only need to worry about the Jets (who have interviewed Bieniemy and Richard) and the Bengals (who have Bieniemy on their list).

If Flores is truly their target, there is nothing stopping the Dolphins from offering him a job, once New England’s season ends.

And the Bengals and Jets, who have interest in Adam Gase, seem more intent on bringing in an offensive coach.

So the Dolphins could ultimately have their pick of Flores or Richard, widely believed to be the top two candidates, at least heading into Rizzi’s interview with the team.