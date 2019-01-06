Is Kris Richard the front-runner to fill the Miami Dolphins’ coaching vacancy?

Kris Richard just might be this year’s Adam Gase.
Richard is well on his way to being this search season’s “it” guy, the hot assistant coveted by every team with an opening.
How intrigued are the Dolphins in the Cowboys’ defensive backs coach?
Stephen Ross was a guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium Saturday night to get a first-hand view of Richard’s work in Dallas’ Wild Card playoff win over Seattle.
But that was just the appetizer of Sunday’s main course: A sit-down interview with Richard for the Dolphins’ head coach vacancy.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all that clubs have the interest that they have in him,” Jones told reporters after the game, according to ESPN. “There are no secrets in the NFL when it comes to people that can help you win football games. And he’s a winner. He is a winner. And he’s made a big impact on our team here which is amazing considering he’s just been here starting in the spring. But he’s obviously a very qualified individual if you’re looking for a head coach.”
The Dolphins have plenty of competition for Richard’s time and loyalty.
He also had interviews scheduled with the Jets and Buccaneers Sunday. And oh yeah, he has a Divisional Round playoff game for which to prepare too.
So why the buzz for Richard, the 39-year-old former cornerback who played one season for the Dolphins more than a decade ago?
Look at his results.
He’s been credited with turning around a Cowboys defense that ranked seventh in yards and sixth in scoring this year.
And on Saturday, he beat the team he helped lead for the better part of a decade.
Richard was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the previous three seasons; Seattle allowed the fewest points in the league in 2015. And when Pete Carroll inexplicably fired Richard after the 2017 season, the Cowboys were quick to pounce.
They knew what Ross will probably learn Sunday: Richard is an asset to any coaching staff, and will probably soon have his own team to lead.
