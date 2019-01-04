Dolphins’ first interview in the books as coaching search begins in earnest

Read significance into this if you like, but it’s certainly interesting that the Dolphins’ first interview was with a lifelong Patriot.
New England assistant Brian Flores met with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier on Friday and explained to them why he would be a good fit as the Dolphins’ next head coach.
Flores has spent his entire coaching career with the Patriots, most recently as the team’s defensive play-caller.
Flores, 37, is a true success story, escaping the hardscrabble Brownsville area of Brooklyn to earn a scholarship to play linebacker at Boston College.
While playing in the NFL was not in the cards, he impressed Bill Belichick enough to earn a job first in the Patriots’ scouting department and then their coaching staff.
Last year, he replaced Matt Patricia as New England’s defensive coordinator in everything but title, helping a talent-deficit unit rank seventh in points allowed (20.3 per game).
Flores is one of at least six candidates to replace Adam Gase as Dolphins coach, and the first to interview. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will meet with Ross and Grier later in the day Friday.
Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, Cowboys assistant Kris Richard and ex-Titans head coach Mike Munchak have also been contacted about interviews.
