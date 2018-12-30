See you in 2019, Xavien Howard

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
DOLPHINS: QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, CB Xavien Howard, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford.
BILLS: QB Derek Anderson, WR Deonte Thompson, RB Keith Ford, CB Ryan Lewis, LB Julian Stanford, DE Eddie Yarbrough, G Vladimir Ducasse.
WHAT IT MEANS: Howard will miss the final four games of his MVP season. He injured his knee in Week 13, and is not yet fully healthy. Howard wanted to play, but the team shut him down to protect his future. Howard is in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. Torry McTyer will start at corner for Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick will start at safety for McDonald. Meanwhile, with David Fales inactive, the Dolphins will have carried a quarterback on their roster who did not play a down in 2018. And as promised, DeVante Parker is up, even though a major injury could cost the Dolphins more than $9 million next year.
