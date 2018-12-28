Podcast: McCain discusses Bills game, playing short and answers an important question

Picture this:
You’re driving through Fort Lauderdale Christmas Week, maybe a mile or two per hour over the speed limit.
Suddenly, lights flash in your rear-view mirror.
Perfect. Pulled over.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
But instead of a fat ticket, you get a present from one of the Dolphins’ most likeable players, Bobby McCain.
The small but mighty cornerback — McCain stands just 5-foot-9 — did just that during a ride-along with cops, providing a lighter moment during a brutal month for Miami fans.
McCain probably wants it to be 2019 as much as anyone. Perhaps then, he can finally get back to doing what he does best: Covering the opposing team’s slot receiver. With an avalanche of injuries this year, he has not been able to play to his strength.
We discuss that, growing up an only child in Alabama, getting surprised by the Dolphins on draft day and much more in our final Dolphins in Depth podcast of the season.
Comments