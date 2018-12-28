Miami Dolphins

Podcast: McCain discusses Bills game, playing short and answers an important question

By Adam H. Beasley

December 28, 2018 10:50 AM

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain is disappointed in himself in their defeat to the Texans

Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain talks to the media after the game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Texans won 42-23.
Picture this:

You’re driving through Fort Lauderdale Christmas Week, maybe a mile or two per hour over the speed limit.

Suddenly, lights flash in your rear-view mirror.

Perfect. Pulled over.

But instead of a fat ticket, you get a present from one of the Dolphins’ most likeable players, Bobby McCain.

The small but mighty cornerback — McCain stands just 5-foot-9 — did just that during a ride-along with cops, providing a lighter moment during a brutal month for Miami fans.

McCain probably wants it to be 2019 as much as anyone. Perhaps then, he can finally get back to doing what he does best: Covering the opposing team’s slot receiver. With an avalanche of injuries this year, he has not been able to play to his strength.

We discuss that, growing up an only child in Alabama, getting surprised by the Dolphins on draft day and much more in our final Dolphins in Depth podcast of the season.

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.

