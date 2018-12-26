Miami Dolphins

Dolphins awards revealed, with Howard honored and Tannehill recognized by peers

By Adam H. Beasley

December 26, 2018

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was the Dolphins’ best player in 2018.

And now he has the award to make it official.

Howard was named the team’s Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Wednesday in recognition of his team-high seven interceptions.

Howard, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, is the team’s only Pro Bowler. He is just the third cornerback to win the award, following Sam Madison in 1999 and Brent Grimes in 2013.

The award is voted on by members of the media and the organization.

And it’ll be just one more chip in the stack of his agent, Damarius Bilbo, as he tries to hammer out a long-term extension with the team this offseason. Howard is finishing up the third of a four-year rookie contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason.

Meanwhile, running back Frank Gore became just the fifth player in the team’s long history to win the Don Shula Leadership Award in his first year with the team. Gore, like Howard, is hurt; he won’t play again this season but wants to return in 2019.

Ryan Tannehill, who returned from two major knee injuries, was elected by his teammates as the team’s 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner. He also dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries this year, likely his last in Miami.

Finally, receiver Kenny Stills won the Nat Moore Community Award for the third consecutive season. Stills is also the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Adam H. Beasley

Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012

