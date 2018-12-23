Uh oh: Two starters out for an already bad Miami Dolphins pass defense

The following players are inactive for Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
DOLPHINS: QB David Fales, S T.J. McDonald, CB Xavien Howard, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DT Kendrick Norton, WR Isaiah Ford.
JAGUARS: K Josh Lambo, WR DJ Chark Jr., CB Tyler Patmon, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Brandon Thomas.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Dolphins’ pass defense, which is on track to be the worst in franchise history, will be without two starters today: Howard and McDonald. And Howard is not only the Dolphins’ best corner, he’s their best defensive player and probably their best player, period. McDonald being inactive is not a surprise. Howard not playing is. He practiced all week after missing the past two games with a knee injury. Torry McTyer will start for Howard, while Minkah Fitzpatrick will start for McDonald, Brock Osweiler is active after showing up on the Dolphins’ injury report Sunday morning with a back injury. Lineup changs for the Jags: Josh Wells will start at right tackle for Parnell and Kai Forbath will start at kicker for Lambo.
