Another day, another Miami Dolphins defensive starter misses practice

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso has been playing hurt.

He has injuries to both his knee and hamstring.

But Alonso has soldiered through it — until Thursday.

Alonso got a day off practice to let his injuries heal, but was with his team, off to the side watching, as they worked.

Alonso “is hurting, but the longer the week goes, the better he’ll feel,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.

Alonso leads the team with 121 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, another Dolphins starter — safety T.J. McDonald — sat out his second consecutive practice with a ankle injury. Gase said McDonald suffered a new injury against Vikings; he left the locker room in a walking boot.

Gase said McDonald is “day to day. ... He was fighting through it during the game.”

And then there’s defensive lineman Kendrick Norton: He was held out during the portion of practice open to reporters in just his second day with the team. It’s not clear what his injury issue is.

Good news, however, for two Dolphins who did not practice Wednesday: Defensive tackle Ziggy Hood (hamstring) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) were back in uniform and practiced Thursday.